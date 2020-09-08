MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 10.8%

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) shares fell 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.07. 1,309,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,118,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.43 million. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.