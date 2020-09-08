Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,580,000 after buying an additional 920,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,912,000 after buying an additional 2,020,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,688,000 after purchasing an additional 137,137 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

