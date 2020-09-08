Maverick Chain Trading Down 32.8% This Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $217,045.07 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00227668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.01713332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00168829 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

