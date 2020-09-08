Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.37. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

