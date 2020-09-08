Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,913,000 after buying an additional 211,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.63. The stock had a trading volume of 230,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

