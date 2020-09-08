Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 174,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $33,578,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.