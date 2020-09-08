Mairs & Power Inc. Takes Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,558. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

