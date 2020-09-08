Mairs & Power Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.63. 30,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.