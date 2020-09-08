Mairs & Power Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $54,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.00. 9,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,319. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.48.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.