Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 322,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,255. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

