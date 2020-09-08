Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.39% of Hawkins worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

