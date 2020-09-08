Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $148,871,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

