Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 37,530 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,530 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.06% of Premier worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

A number of analysts have commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

