Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after buying an additional 132,684 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe stock traded down $20.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The company has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.88. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.