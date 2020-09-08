Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,208. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

