Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 13,585 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.77% of AAR worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AAR by 1,619.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,793. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.