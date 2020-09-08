Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.07% of ALLETE worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. 10,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

