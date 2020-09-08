Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.27. The company had a trading volume of 168,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average of $278.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

