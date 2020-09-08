Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,285 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 84.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 31,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

