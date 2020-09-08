Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hub Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.06. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

