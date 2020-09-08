Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 348,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

