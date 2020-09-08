Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,300,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

