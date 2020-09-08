Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NorthWestern worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 6,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.