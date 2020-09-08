Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cintas by 48.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,786. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $344.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

