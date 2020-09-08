Mairs & Power Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.12. The company had a trading volume of 180,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,001. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.