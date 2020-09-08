Mairs & Power Inc. Invests $207,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. 25,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

