Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 1.05% of Marcus worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Marcus by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth $287,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 4,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,235. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $498.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

