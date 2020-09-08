Mairs & Power Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

Shares of BA stock traded down $7.40 on Tuesday, hitting $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 465,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,687,652. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

