Mairs & Power Inc. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735,423 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Core Laboratories worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,503,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after buying an additional 2,982,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,011,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 929,759 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 18,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $927.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

