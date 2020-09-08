Mairs & Power Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,168. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.