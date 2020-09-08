Mairs & Power Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after buying an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

