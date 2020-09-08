Mairs & Power Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 663,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,421. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

