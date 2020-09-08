Mairs & Power Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $233.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.27. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.