Mairs & Power Inc. Buys Shares of 998 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 998 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.64. 51,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,284. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

