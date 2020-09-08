Mairs & Power Inc. Buys Shares of 17,000 Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 416,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after buying an additional 258,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 233,399 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $10,762,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 399,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

ENV traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. 5,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -352.27 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

