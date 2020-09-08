Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 300 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in SurModics were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of SurModics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SurModics by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SurModics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SurModics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in SurModics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

SurModics stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.52 million, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

