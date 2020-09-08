Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 12,905 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 30.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 133,661 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IntriCon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in IntriCon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 452,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 11.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IntriCon alerts:

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.92.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.