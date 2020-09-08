Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 75,000 Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.10% of Polymet Mining worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 79,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,043. Polymet Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

