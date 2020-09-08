Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.
LL stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Read More: Market Capitalization
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.