Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

LL stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.53.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

