Lountzis Asset Management LLC Invests $99,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $3,590,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 213,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.52. 26,325,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.