LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) versus QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Head-To-Head Review

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QAD and LogMeIn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 2.21 -$15.95 million N/A N/A LogMeIn $1.26 billion 3.35 -$14.56 million $4.06 21.19

LogMeIn has higher revenue and earnings than QAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of LogMeIn shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of LogMeIn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and LogMeIn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 0.06% 0.64% 0.25% LogMeIn 0.67% 8.08% 5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QAD and LogMeIn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogMeIn 1 6 1 0 2.00

LogMeIn has a consensus price target of $80.68, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. Given LogMeIn’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogMeIn is more favorable than QAD.

Risk & Volatility

QAD has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogMeIn has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. LogMeIn pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LogMeIn pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QAD has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. QAD is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LogMeIn beats QAD on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; Grasshopper telephony solution; Jive, a cloud-based phone service; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; and OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat, an omni-channel engagement platform and live chat service respectively; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; RescueAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which are easy-to-use cloud-based remote support solutions; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; and LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

