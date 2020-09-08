Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 5,004.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $10,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGI traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,979. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $76.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

