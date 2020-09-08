LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0086

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $454,397.22 and $11,241.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00074852 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00345355 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045240 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008629 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,677,201 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

