Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,721 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.86% of Littelfuse worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 174,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.06. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

