Litecoin Plus Market Cap Hits $88,724.10 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $88,724.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

