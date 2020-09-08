LiquidApps Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,873.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $81,873.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001565 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00135364 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,041,882,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,276,134 tokens. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

