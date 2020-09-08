Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.39.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE LB traded down C$0.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$28.32. 425,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.25 and a 1-year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.