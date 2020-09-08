Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. Lambda has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.01711492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168139 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,968,809 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.