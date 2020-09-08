Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $169.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of -0.18.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,620. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAKE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

