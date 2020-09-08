Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.94

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 15232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on KURA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,247. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

